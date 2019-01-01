Little Kids: What Happens If Your Relationship Breaks Down?

No one plans for their relationship to end, but sometimes it's unavoidable and sometimes it happens when there are kids involved and that's what today's show is all about.

Leigh and Tegan chat to child psychologist Dr. Kimberley O'Brien to find out how to navigate a break up with your kids.



And in our WTF moment of the week, Tegan's twins have reached the accident prone stage.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Dr Kimberley O'Brien

Producer: Rachael Hart

