Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

Today on the show we discover which one of our hosts, Holly or Andrew, has to beg their kids to spend one-on-one time with them and who gets ample.



Plus Holly sits down with Lee Kofman to chat about life as a parent of a child with albinism.



And dietician Susie Burrell joins Holly to chat about the healthiest options for your kids when you take them out for a good old fashion club meal.



But it wouldn't be TGM without some Nails and Fails, and this week Mr Daddo finds out how to tread lightly when discussing generational differences with his daughter.

