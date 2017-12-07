Paper G-Strings, Mouth Breathers and a Tree Change

Paper g-strings? It could only mean one thing - the horror of stripping down for a spray tan. But would you let your daughter get one? And at what age? Andrew says 50.

Plus, there's a dentist who thinks it's our fault kids need braces. Yep, you can be doing things to keep those little teeth all lined up and save yourself thousands.

And we speak to a couple of city folk who quit their suburban life to while away their days on a little lakeside vineyard in the country. Sounds positively dreamy...

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Matt and Karen Daly from Posh Plonk

And if this episode has you dreaming of a tree change, visit evocities.com.au

Today's show was brought to you by Wonder. The story that inspired the Choose Kind movement. In cinemas now.

To buy any books mentioned on our podcasts visit iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email tgm@mamamia.com.au

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

Holly Wainwright is Head of Content.