Only Boring People Are Bored

'Mum, Dad, I'm Bored'! A phrase that every parent has heard at some point, but now researchers are saying that boredom is actually a good things for our kids to experience!

Plus has a school in Melbourne taken it too far when it comes to enforcing school rules?

And Sean Szeps joins Holly to answer a listener dilemma from a mum who's daughter has decided she wants to quit all of her after school activities.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Sean Szeps

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts