Once A Fortnite

Fortnite is the online, free-to-play, shooter-survival game kids can't get enough of right now.

We speak with a young gamer, the mother of an addicted child, and a psychological expert to unpack this madly addictive game from all angles.

MORE

Online Gaming Addiction Facebook group

Britta Hodge and her son Logan on 60 Minutes

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thank you to Britta Hodge and Jocelyn Brewer.

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for Mamamia.