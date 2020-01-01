Little Kids: When Your Little Kid Isn’t Like The Others

How does having a child with additional needs affect parenting? And what are the correct terms to use?

Leigh and Tegan chat to Julie Mathers, a mum to 16-month-old Woody who lives with Down Syndrome, about what life is like with a child who has additional needs.

Plus, Leigh’s WTF moment of the week was when she had to use a snot sucker on her sick little bub… But trying to pin a toddler down versus a baby is a whole different ball game!

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Julie Mathers

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Bridget Northeast

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by B Toys.