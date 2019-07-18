Time To Make Friends With Mum Guilt

Mum guilt just means you care according to the Modern Mumma Mel Watts, and she thinks it's time we make friends with it. She chats to Holly ahead of her upcoming shows 'You' by Mel Watts.



Plus Holly and Andrew chat whether the mobile phone ban coming in to effect in Victoria will actually make a difference, or just make another job for our teachers.

And if you've ever struggled to come up with a name for your children, there's a company that can help you out. It'll just cost you a cool $31,000

