Little Girls Want to Wear Dinosaur Knickers Too

Just when we thought we'd heard every way our teenage girls are doomed, along comes Dannielle Miller to tell us that it's going to be okay. You'll want to kiss her when you hear it's not all sexting and slut shaming. Have you ever noticed all the shops want you to dress your little princess in a neon pink sign to indicate she's a she and she's pretty like mummy? Ugh. Where are all the kick arse clothes for chicks? And if you're about to embark on the perilous journey of teaching your rev-head offspring to drive, Andrew has a cautionary tale about what not to do. Buckle up, parenting is a bumpy ride.

