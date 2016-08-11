Let's Talk About (scheduling in) Sex

Look, we're all busy. So if we schedule in doctors, dentists, meetings and other appointments, should we schedule in sex? We meet the woman who started turning her kids food into an artform, and now it's her career. Plus, the next time your kid yells out “I’m BORED”, you can feel smug. Because according to author Andy Griffiths, being bored is a good thing. A very good thing.

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to our special guest Laleh Mohmedi from Jacob's food diary. Check out her blog here.

