Big Kids: It’s Time To Let The Kids Get Bored

The world has definitely changed. Sending your kid to school with a sniffle and or snotty nose was once a given, now it’s downright dangerous. So what’s the etiquette when you come into contact with a runny-nosed kid?

Plus, Holly and Daddo chat about the need to constantly entertain your kids. Are you always making sure they’re busy and don’t get bored? Or do you leave them to their own devices?

“Turn Your Demanding Child Into a Productive Co-Worker” - https://nyti.ms/3k3V4sf

