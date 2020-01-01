News
Search

Big Kids: What Our Kids Teach Us About Race

this glorious mess

15 hours ago · 24 minutes

Our big kids live in the same world we do, and are seeing it change all around us. 

So, whatever our backgrounds, how do we talk to our kids about race? 

For Holly, that’s meant recognising what she was teaching was wrong. For Andrew, it’s meant his young adults are now schooling him about the issues that matter.  

Plus, Holly got some unexpected visitors, after her son Billy called the cops on her...

And Andrew almost wrote off his son’s car. Yes, the tables have turned. 

 

Parents Feedback Survey:

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5521511/536bf233a629

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.

