Excuse Me Jake's Mum, You Can't Just Leave Him Here!

When your kids are primary school aged there seems to be a MILLION birthday parties you have to take them to, and sometimes you might just have too much on your plate... But is that a good enough excuse to leave your 4 year old child at a party alone?



Andrew and Holly chat to child Psychologist Renee Mill to find out how to speak to your child when they bring up the subject of death.



And it's the age of the smartphone but research suggests that it's actually parents who are more addicted to their devices than their children.

