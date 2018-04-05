It's My Child And I'll Yell If I Want To

The leaves are finally settling after the Australian cricket team was busted ball-tampering. We speak to a 9-year-old about the impact it's had on the kiddie community, and how they feel about their (former) sporting heroes now. Plus, Holly reckons parents who yell (so, all of us) get an underserved bad rap, and we debate how much is TOO much to spend on an 18th birthday present.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

