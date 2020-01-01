Big Kids: Daddo’s Mystery Isolation Poo Dogger

Ah, isolation with kids. It’s the best of times, it’s the worst of times. There are moments of simple joy in togetherness and hours of frustrating meltdowns…



This week Andrew and Holly explore the pluses and minuses of families stuck at home. For a start, Andrew gets to solve the mystery of who’s pooing on his lawn, and Holly’s son sometimes abandons the iPad to make a paper plane.



But some parents are absolutely nailing it, like the Mum who let her eight-year-old dress her for a week. Whatever mess is happening in your house, hopefully, This Glorious Mess can make you feel better about it.



LINKS:



Andrew in Body Melt: https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/video/366991939688/body-melt



The Mum Who Let Her Daughter Dress Her:

https://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/daughter-dressed-me-isolation_au_5e8ec426c5b6458ae2a43607

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

