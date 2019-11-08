Introducing: That's Incredible

Hey Messers! We know you've got kids and you're always looking for ways to keep them entertained so we wanted to introduce you to a brand new podcast that we've created to help you do that...That's Incredible.

Hosted by Andrew Daddo, each week we go on an adventure and explore topics like the human body, sport, music, science, technology and space. Plus, we'll find out what it's like to travel to the moon, sing in front of the Queen and climb to the top of Mount Everest!

This is a taste of our first episode where we learn about space and take you on a trip to the moon!

To subscribe to the show search for 'That's Incredible' in your favourite podcast app or head to...https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/thats-incredible/

That's Incredible was made in partnership with Subaru. Where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/why-subaru/one-moment