I Hosted The Logies And My Kids Don't Care.

Spare a thought for Daddo. He hosted the Logies once, next to Noni Hazelhurst. Now she's being inducted into the Logies Hall Of Fame and he's just trying to get the kids to tidy up the house.

We meet the Queensland mum who made worldwide news when she placed an ad in the births deaths and marriages. It was a retraction, because her daughter Elizabeth was now her son, Kai. "Oops, our bad." were some of the first words she wrote. Now, she's detailed the transgender experience in a new book.

And what happened when Daddo's teenager said "You'd be disappointed if I was gay...wouldn't you?"

Show Notes



This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Yolanda Bogert. Her book, how I met my son, is available here

