I bought a safe to lock my kids' devices in.

How the heck do you control screen time?

You go to drastic lengths, that's what. Like Nikki Gemmell. She bolted a safe to the floor and only she knows the combination. Sound crazy? It's anything but. And as she tells Holly and Andrew, it's the safe that saved her sanity.

Plus when a stranger tells your kids off for climbing trees, what do you do? One parent's genius response.

SHOW NOTES

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Nikki Gemmell.

