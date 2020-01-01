Big Kids: Is It Time To Close The Home School Yet?

WARNING! Yelling at the kids can result in physical injury… to yourself. Don’t believe us? Just ask Holly and her broken finger. Yes, it’s definitely time for the kids to go back to school.

And people all over the world are starting to name their kids in tribute to the pandemic. Quaran-Tina, anyone?

Plus Daddo’s actually settling into isolation. He’s even picked up a new skill. Bet you can’t guess what it is. No, you literally won’t be able to guess... It's catching slimy, grimy, sand worms!

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

