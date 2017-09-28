Happy Birthday Son, I Bought You a Stripper

There's nothing like a bit of T&A wrapped up in a bow to tell your teenager you love him, right? Well hiring an exotic dancer is the latest trend in 18th birthday parties and Andrew Daddo has some pretty strong views on it. (So strong, in fact, that you probably don't want to listen to this one around the kiddies.)

And are pram parking spots a right or a privilege for parents? We discuss a mum who thinks they're an insult to the disabled.

Plus, could your child secretly be a genius? We talk to an expert to debunk every myth you've ever heard about gifted kids. Is it only boys who are gifted? Is there a link between genius and autism? Dr Mimi Wellisch answers ALL our questions.

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Dr Mimi Wellish from Clever Kids Consultancy

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

Holly Wainwright is Head of Content.