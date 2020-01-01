Big Kids: What Growing Up In Foster Care Is Really Like

Having grown up in a stable home with loving parents, it’s easy to take it all for granted - the home cooked meals, the cosy bed, the nurturing environment. But for children in foster care, it’s all they could ever want.



In this special episode Holly and Andrew chat to a former foster child about what it’s really like being in the foster care system, and what it means to have a home and climb Maslow's hierarchy of needs.

Plus, a foster carer and case manager from Mackillop Family Services talk about dealing with children who have experienced trauma and what it’s like saying goodbye.

LINKS

Mackillop Family Services - www.mackillop.org.au/get-involved/become-a-foster-carer

Mackillop Family Services Facebook page - www.facebook.com/MacKillopFamilyS

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guest: Evie Farrell - www.instagram.com/mumpacktravel/?hl=en

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh, Lem Zakharia & Bridget Northeast

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.