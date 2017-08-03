Go On, Just Tell Me My Baby is Ugly

If you think you might be blinded by mother's love, we've got a way to trick your friends into telling you if your baby is really as cute as you think it is. And can little boys and girls top-and-tail? What are the rules of the co-ed sleepover? Plus, we get a lesson in how to have 'the talk' with your 12-year-old. Oh, I'm sorry - did I say 12? I meant your eight-year-old! Yes that's right, Amanda Dunn joins us to explain why kids are hitting puberty younger than ever. It's a hairy, scary conversation.

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Amanda Dunn. You can buy The New Puberty here.

