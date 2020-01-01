Little Kids: How To Get Your Toddler To Eat Everything

Are kids BORN to be fussy eaters or is it just a phase? Do you sometimes feel like your kid won’t eat something just to spite you? Or maybe you panic when your toddler doesn’t want to eat? Well, you’re not the only one.

Leigh and Tegan talk to paediatric dietitian, Dr. Kyla about how to try to get them to eat anything.

Plus, Tegan’s WTF was when she took Leigh’s advice and finally used the correct setting on her dishwasher… it’s as though she bought a whole new set of dishes. It’s the little things in life, right?

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

