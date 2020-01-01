News
Little Kids: How To Get Your Toddler To Eat Everything

this glorious mess

a day ago · 23 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Are kids BORN to be fussy eaters or is it just a phase? Do you sometimes feel like your kid won’t eat something just to spite you? Or maybe you panic when your toddler doesn’t want to eat?  Well, you’re not the only one. 

Leigh and Tegan talk to paediatric dietitian, Dr. Kyla about how to try to get them to eat anything.  

Plus, Tegan’s WTF was when she took Leigh’s advice and finally used the correct setting on her dishwasher… it’s as though she bought a whole new set of dishes. It’s the little things in life, right? 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Bluey.

