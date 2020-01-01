Little Kids: Baby’s First Haircut Is An Isolation Trim

News
this glorious mess

Easter isn’t going to be the same this year. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. In this week’s episode the girls come up with a couple of ideas to stretch out the Easter experience for the kids... more so for your own sanity than theirs.   

And Tegan’s husband is sick!  Don’t worry, it’s not Corona, but now she’s stuck with three kids on the weekends, while hubby is child-free and chilling. 

Plus, how important is your littles one's first haircut? Leigh needs to give her 9 month old a snip, but doesn’t know if she should wait until after isolation or just do it herself... possible bowl cut, here we come!

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.

 

