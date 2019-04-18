Bunny Footprints, Half Eaten Carrots And A Traumatised Child

What happens when a magical Easter moment goes wrong? The Quicky host Claire Murphy shares her 'Easter Bunny' experience with Holly and Andrew, which left her child a little less than impressed.

Meanwhile this week Sam Woods has been copping some negative comments about a 'cheeky' photo on his Instagram, but is it actually that bad?

And we help out a listener who's having some issues when it comes to sharing her story on social media.

