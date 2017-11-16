Don’t Forget to Water Your Kid

Whether they're 14 or four-months-old, the most important thing you can do this summer is teach your kids to swim (it's great!) The Kids Alive, Do the Five song has been stuck in our heads for more than 20 years and we talk to its iconic creator Laurie Lawrence about how to keep your water babies safe.

Plus, if iPads are like kiddie cocaine, we're talking about the families going cold turkey. Yep, some kids never watch television or have any screentime at all. Could you do it in your house?

And what number of kids is the most stressful for parents? Jay Laga'aia says eight kids is a breeze, and the unlucky number is a lot lower.

