Does The Nanny Know Her Instagram Filters?

Ever heard of Fakebooking? All the cool parents are doing it. Mums and dads the world over are hiding their cleaners and nannies from social media in a bid to present themselves as more adept. But is there something a bit icky about it? Plus, we speak to an expert about what to do if your child's being bullied. And more terrifyingly, how to figure out if your child might BE the bully. No one ever said this ''parenting' thing would be easy...

IMPORTANT STUFF

The unique heartache of leaving your Mothers Group (or Fathers Group) behind

https://www.mamamia.com.au/pain-of-leaving-mothers-group/

All the reasons Stay-At-Home-Mums make the best parents

https://www.mamamia.com.au/why-you-need-sahm-friends-in-your-squad/

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

Come yell at us ont he pod phone about all the things we got wrong. Or share your nails and fails! 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. tgm@mamamia.com.au

You can buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.