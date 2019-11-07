Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

So what happens when your teen is so critical of you, you're feeling actually bullied? A listener asks Holly and Andrew about that very thing.



Plus Holly chats to Lucy Gallagher, a farmer and a Mum who about what it's like trying to raise kids on a property that regularly runs out of water. How do you keep your spirits up in the worst-ever drought?

And Dr Justin Coulson drops by to answer a question for any family struggling to find quality time for each other.

And of course, it wouldn't be TGM without some parenting nails and fails!

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Lucy Gallagher & Dr Justin Coulson



If you'd like to support our farmers, you can do so by donating here -

https://www.droughtangels.org.au/

