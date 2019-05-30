Mum! Climate Change Is Real

Do you wish you could get your kids interested in politics? Well, careful what you wish for because on today's show Holly and Andrew have a dilemma from a listener who's daughter is feeling defeated after the election.

And going on maternity leave can have a big impact on a woman's career but a recent study has shown there's absolutely no effect to a father's work pattern when their child is born. What a surprise.

Plus, Holly sits down with Alison Bell, one of the stars and the co-creator of The Letdown, to talk about the ABC's honest yet hilarious depiction of parenthood.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Alison Bell. You can catch up anytime on The Letdown here;

https://iview.abc.net.au/show/letdown



