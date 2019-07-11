A $90,000 Trip To The Museum

We all know kids can be clumsy but what happens when your kid gets a little unsteady at a museum surrounded by expensive artefacts? Well, that's exactly what happened to a mum in Switzerland, and it cost her 90 grand!



Plus Holly and Andrew chat to award-winning teacher/librarian Megan Daley about how we can get young boys interested in reading.



And we answer a listener dilemma that was tailor-made for Holly Wainwright because it's all about tea.

