But The Children's Menu is Better

Should children be banned from restaurants? The incredible footage of surfer Mick Fanning has us wondering: are there certain things you stop doing as a parent because of the danger factor? Daddo's run in with a Great White had an unexpected ending, and an overly confident Holly uttered the words no mum dare to - and everything came crumbling down.

Show notes

This Masterchef packs his kid his own lunch for birthday parties

Thanks to Alissa Warren, for her article on banning kids in restaurants

Michelle Bridges (and Steve, the Commando, don't forget him) have a superfit baby on the way

Tracey Spicer says Bridges comments were wrong and irresponsible.

