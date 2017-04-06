Bribery Is Dead. Said No Parent Ever

Bribery has gone to new, terrifying levels. We talk to a mum who hands out $100 bills for jobs. There's a new app that is a gift registry for kids parties, so your little Veruca Salt can get the hideously expensive present she's been coveting. And if you're wondering why no one invites you over to their house anymore, it's because 60% of parents are ashamed of the state of them. Seems low. On this show, it's 100%. We embrace the squalor, it's right there in the show title.

