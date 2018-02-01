Bribe Your Way to a Better Morning Routine

The school holidays are officially over and we’re trading in our beach towels for tea towels. If you need a kick up the butt this year, we’re bringing you the ultimate back-to-school bootcamp.

From what lunchbox snacks will earn you a stern note home and a trip to the dentist, to some ideas for free weekend fun when you’re feeling particularly skint. (Did you hear? Aussies spent about $2000 each keeping their kids entertained over the holidays. Yikes!)

Plus, the ultimate organised mum Jody Allen shares her brilliant tips for giving your morning routine a makeover. The secret? Bribery, bribery, bribery!

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Ben Fordham

With thanks to Jody Allen from Stay At Home Mum

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.