Little Kids: Is Breast Or Fed Best?

Breastfeeding can be one of the hardest skills to learn when you're a new Mum, but if you've struggled with it, you're not alone. Today Leigh and Tegan share their breastfeeding experiences, and unsurprisingly they didn't go to plan.



Plus we chat to Jen Butler an early parenting specialist and lactation consultant who shares some of her wisdom on what to do if you're struggling with feeding.



And in our WTF moment of the week, Leigh shares her sneaky arvo snack.

This episode was brought to you by QV Baby

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Jen Butler

Producer: Rachael Hart

