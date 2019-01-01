News
Big Kids: Boys, It's Ok To Wee Sitting Down

this glorious mess

a day ago · 20 minutes

Holly and Andrew have another listener dilemma on their hands, this time from a Mum who's son is getting bullied for going to the toilet sitting down. But do boys have to wee standing up? 

Plus it's time to get to the bottom of Mr Daddo's golfing habits. Is golf a suitable sport for Dad's to play considering they're away for hours on end on a weekend? 

And the stick insect saga isn't over in Nailed and Failed this week. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producers: Rachael Hart & Bridget Northeast

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Amazon Alexa

Big Kids: Boys, It's Ok To Wee Sitting Down

