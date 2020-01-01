Big Kids: ‘Is it ever okay for boys to hit girls?’

News
this glorious mess

Do you think it’s okay for boys to hit each other in the playground? Is it just boys being boys? And would you still have a problem if those same boys were hitting and “play fighting” with girls? 

Holly and Daddo chat through a listener's parenting dilemma that involves her daughter being hit by a school friend, who happens to be a boy. But the tricky part is that her daughter doesn’t want the teacher to know. What would you do? 

Plus, Holly’s nail this week is that her family’s finally worked out how to pay pocket money to the kids… without cash! Because seriously, who has cash anymore?   

Parents Feedback Survey:

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5521511/536bf233a629

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.

