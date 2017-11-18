Just Let Your Kid be a Dinosaur at the Dentist

We don't mean to alarm you but it's only five weeks to Christmas. If the thought of the looming festive season has you frazzled, we have three bonus episodes of This Glorious Mess dropping over the next month to save your sanity.

Now that love has won and same sex marriage is well and truly on its way, so are all the babies! Fittingly, there are now antenatal classes for LGBTIQ parents so they don't have to field questions like, 'but who's the REAL mum?'. We chat to the midwife behind these classes and learn about the fascinating ins and outs of co-breastfeeding.

And should you let your kids dress themselves? Our guest host Annie Nolan lets her twins go wild in their wardrobes and sees it as a creative expression. But would your kids more likely end up with one sock missing and their knickers on their heads?

Plus, are kids concerts wildly overpriced? And how the heck does a six-year-old know how to order Uber Eats?

With thanks to Janet Broady. You can find out more about LGBTIQ antenatal classes at www.rainbowfamilies.com.au

