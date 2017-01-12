News
Best of: The Woman Who Gave Birth in Peak Hour Traffic

this glorious mess

12 Jan 2017 · 38 minutes

It's the best of This Glorious Mess. We're digging into our back catalogue to bring you the most fascinating and funniest bits from the show. 

Holly Wainwright went on an unplugged holiday to Lord Howe Island, and discovered a whole new world - two kids and no wi-fi. Plus, have you ever wondered who donates sperm? Comedian, and possible father of seven, Toby Halligan calls in to answer our questions. Peak hour traffic is painful enough. So just imagine giving birth it in. Adelaide mother-of-two Bianca Grant says it was feet up on the dash, and away she went....as buses drove by...and strangers walked past.  

Show Notes

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

If you want to subscribe to This Glorious Mess, go to apple.co/mamamia, where you will find all of Mamamia’s podcasts, as well as any book we ever talk about on any of our shows in one place.

Tell us your story via email tgm@mamamia.com.au

Leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner and Elissa Ratliff 

 

