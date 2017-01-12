Best of: The Woman Who Gave Birth in Peak Hour Traffic

It's the best of This Glorious Mess. We're digging into our back catalogue to bring you the most fascinating and funniest bits from the show.

Holly Wainwright went on an unplugged holiday to Lord Howe Island, and discovered a whole new world - two kids and no wi-fi. Plus, have you ever wondered who donates sperm? Comedian, and possible father of seven, Toby Halligan calls in to answer our questions. Peak hour traffic is painful enough. So just imagine giving birth it in. Adelaide mother-of-two Bianca Grant says it was feet up on the dash, and away she went....as buses drove by...and strangers walked past.

Show Notes

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner and Elissa Ratliff