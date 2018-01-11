BEST OF TGM: The Bogan Baby Name Test

In case you missed it, naming your child Chardonnay or Jarren will practically guarantee they never become a doctor or Prime Minister. Heed Sabrina Rogers-Anderson's sage advice, she literally wrote the book on bogan baby names.

Plus, would you eat at a vegan restaurant where you're likely to be accosted by yodelling children and babies waggling their bare-bums? We'll be eating our smashed avo elsewhere, thank you very much.

And in kick-arse country kid form, a 12-year-old pinched his family car and drove it 1300km through the outback but how the heck did he get away with it?

It's another round up of the most brilliant, cringey moments of this messy show. Enjoy!

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

This show is brought to you by Brickman Awesome.

To buy any books mentioned on our podcasts visit iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email tgm@mamamia.com.au

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.