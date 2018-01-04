BEST OF TGM: It's Totally Fine to Ditch Bath Time

Have you tried everything short of waterboarding to get your kids to talk to you? Susan Carland and Waleed Aly play a brilliant game around their dinner table and Susan joined the show to tell us all about it.

Would you take your baby to watch a little bit of light S&M? Earlier this year mums and their bubs flooded cinemas to watch the kinky new Fifty Shades movie, but are these kids going to be scarred for life?

Plus, how often do you bathe your kids? We’ve got a public service announcement - according to experts, you only need to lather them up once a week!

And in Nailed and Failed, Holly confesses to a little bit of brainwashing when it comes to the Big Orange Man.

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

To buy any books mentioned on our podcasts visit iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email tgm@mamamia.com.au

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

Holly Wainwright is Head of Content.