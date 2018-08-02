Bad Smells From The Back Seat

There's a new nappy-related product that new parents need to get their hands on (literally) at once.

Plus, is it alright to ramp up the prices of formal tickets to profit off your schoolmates

And we speak to a family of five who packed their lives into a suitcase and are travelling from country-to-country with no plans to return.

LISTEN TO MIA FREEDMAN INTERVIEW PEGGY ORENSTEIN ON HOOKUP CULTURE AND OUR DAUGHTER'S.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

We want you to be part of the show! Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

This podcast is produced by Luca Lavigne.