News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Big Kids: Grandad Falls Asleep When He Watches The Kids

this glorious mess

21 hours ago · 29 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With daycare being expensive no matter where you go these days, plenty of parents are using family members to fill the gap.  But one of our listener's has emailed in a dilemma about a father-in-law who's napping on the job. 

Plus Holly speaks with Bronte Holland, a defence wife and mum about what life's like when you're constantly having to relocate. 

And if you're a family who has set weekly meals, Susie Burell says it might not be a bad thing. 

This episode was brought to you by MOOV Headlice

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guests: Bronte Holland & Susie Burrell

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Big Kids: Grandad Falls Asleep When He Watches The Kids

29 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: So You've Got A Fussy Eater

22 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Help! I Don't Know If I Like My Kid

30 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Maggie Dent Knows Why Your Toddler Chucks Tantrums

23 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: The Qualifications A Fancy Babysitter Needs In 2020

31 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: The Baby 'Stuff' You'll Actually Use

22 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your Starting High School Survival Guide

14 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Teacher Who Knows How To Get Your Kid Ready For School

17 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

49 minutes  ·  01 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ultimate Family Holiday Car Quiz

20 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio