Big Kids: The Parents Who Will Never Miss Isolation

So… how was your Mother’s Day? Andrew reckons he nailed it, while Holly got an… interesting gift.

And this week’s parenting mess is about the extra stress on families of kids with additional needs. Holly's finally facing that she’s in one of those families.

Plus Daddo’s nail this week was when his kids found out he interviewed Vanilla Ice back in the day! We’re all impressed with that to be honest.

LINK

'Parents like me will never, ever miss isolation’

https://mamamia.com.au/lockdown-special-needs/

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5521511/536bf233a629





CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.