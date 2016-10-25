Why you need to live like you're dead.

How do you define success? Is it a big pay check and a house with a picket fence? Or is it about loving what you do? If you've found something you're good at AND enjoy, congratulations, you've hit the jackpot. We spend a third of our lives working, but that doesn't mean we can forget about those virtues that aren't found on a resume. This is a case for living your eulogy values, the things people will say about you at your funeral.

Also, according to Elizabeth Gilbert, there are four words we need to know: hobby, job, career and vocation. But the only one you really need is a job, and it doesn't have to be soul-fulfilling.

The Well is the show that explores the head, the heart and the happiness of life.

It's hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

