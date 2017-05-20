Remember when everyone was glad to put 2016 behind them? If 2017 hasn't quite been the 'Happy New Year' you were hoping for, welcome. Around here it's disease, death, and divorce....of our jobs. Bec’s family were felled by Dengue Fever, Robin was sacked from her radio gig and producer Ruth was made redundant from the same show. So what do you do when life pulls the rug out from under you? How do you snap yourself out of it and recover from a false start? Can you build resilience as an adult? And do we need rituals around the ugly parts of life? We discuss surviving unemployment - the shock, the fears, the unknowns, and the upsides. Chock full of survival tips for life's unexpectedly hairy moments, it's the glorious return of The Well.

It's hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey, .

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.