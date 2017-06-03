What’s Love Got To Do With It?

News
Bec’s parents have been married for 52 years. 52 years! So how do they make it work? Bec’s dad said it’s not just about love - it’s about commitment. With the divorce rate these days sitting at around 42% do we just not have the staying power that some of our folks did? Or is the idea of lifelong marriage just not as realistic now in this day and age? Bec’s a romantic and likes to think that love can be enduring for a lifetime – if you work at it. Robin thinks love is for a time and that people change…We know partnerships aren’t all love and rainbows – so what do you do when you’re stuck in a rut but want to make it through to the other side together? Firstly it helps if you’re speaking the same language – love language that is. Robin takes us through the concept of the 5 Love Languages and explains how they’ve helped her in all kinds of relationships. Bec brings to the table a wealth of tips for when you’re in the trenches and your relationship has gone to the bottom of the list.  Along the way Robin and Bec share the war stories of their first marriages and the roads to where they are now. Join us as we traverse the wonderful world of relationships - for better or worse!

Shownotes

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

Find your love language here: http://www.5lovelanguages.com/profile/

And Cynthia Morton's Daily Word Vitamins here: https://cynthiamorton.com/category/daily-word-vitamins/

The EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

And the Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.

 

