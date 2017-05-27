What Do Your Clothes Say About You...And Does It Matter?

Are you overwhelmed by fashion? Does the thought of a shopping centre stylist have you running for the hills? What’s your relationship like with the clothes you already own? Are they a creative expression of your inner self or just something functional?

Robin Bailey has 400 pairs of shoes. Bec Sparrow has about 14. Robin Bailey cares deeply about clothes. Bec Sparrow doesn't "get" fashion. So what happens when your most honest friend thinks you need a clothing intervention?

Join us as we traverse the wonderful world of clothes, our tricky relationship with them, and how to navigate fashion when you’re just too busy to care. And for anyone needing a spruce up with minimal cost and effort, stylist Sarah Elizabeth Turner has the best advice.

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

