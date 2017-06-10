A Man Is Not A Financial Plan

How much super do you have? Do you know how much money is coming in and going out of your household? Do you own your credit card or does it own you? Money. It’s not a dirty word. But it can be a scary one - which is why this episode of The Well is all about money, money, money. When Robin became a single mother she took on whole new worlds overnight – and one of them was the family finances. She shares her story of how she went from paralyzing overwhelm to working through the anxiety – and the paperwork – bit by bit. Bec shares a stack of money smart ideas on how to shape up our finances now and for our future. So, grab a cuppa and joins us for The Well, this episode could just be worth its weight in gold…

Shownotes:

The Well is hosted by author and columnist Rebecca Sparrow and Triple M Breakfast Host Robin Bailey.

This show was produced by Ruth De Glas.

Money Smart Website: https://www.moneysmart.gov.au

Financial Basics Foundation's Essi Money: http://financialbasics.org.au/essi-money/about-register.aspx

The Richest Man in Babylon: http://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/294317/the-richest-man-in-babylon-by-george-s-clason/

The EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

And the Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via email, or call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Please subscribe to this show in iTunes, and if you have a moment, rate and review the show!

This is another podcast from the Mamamia Podcast Network.