News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

We Approve of Zoë Foster Blake's "Terrible Business Move"

the spill

14 hours ago · 14 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Zoë Foster Blake discontinues two of her “Go-To Skincare” products. Was it really a "terrible business move"?

And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

LINKS: 

The Haunting of Bly Manor - Netflix

Utopia - Amazon Prime

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

We Approve of Zoë Foster Blake's "Terrible Business Move"

14 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Real Story Behind the Bachelorette Walk Out

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Elly and Becky Miles on How The Bachelorette Ends

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kylie Jenner and the Death of Instagram Culture

14 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

21 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Power of Chrissy Teigen's Grief

13 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Georgia Love: Her Wedding, Public Scrutiny & The Bachelor

20 minutes  ·  30 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness: The Unshakeable Myth

17 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell: A Relapse And A Public Narrative

17 minutes  ·  28 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Complicated Reaction To Lizzo’s Vogue Cover

16 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Locky, Irena and Bella Tell Us All The Goss

23 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Locky, Irena and Bella Tell Us All The Goss

23 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

No-one Expected Feminism From The Bachelor

15 minutes  ·  23 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lauren Conrad Finally Tells The Real Story Of The Hills

16 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Was Ellen's Apology Out Of Touch?

21 minutes  ·  21 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Brad & Jen: A Masterclass In Celebrity Misdirection

15 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Moral Compass On This Season Of The Bachelor

17 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Fallout From Emily Ratajkowski's Sexual Assault Claims

16 minutes  ·  16 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Paris Hilton's Story Of Abuse Is Worse Than We Thought

18 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

You Know It's Bad On The Bachelor When Osher Weighs In

17 minutes  ·  14 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio