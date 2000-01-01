Winona Ryder Is Speaking Out Against Mel Gibson… Again

On the show today…

Farmer Wants A Wife is nearly back on our screens, so why is one of the farmers being compared to the 2014 Bachelor Blake Garvey?

Plus, Winona Ryder has given an in-depth interview about her time in Hollywood, so why are Mel Gibson and Keanu Reeves now in the headlines?

And, Miley Cyrus has spoken about the importance of her celebrity platform, so what does have to do with her sobriety?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

