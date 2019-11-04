Why Ciarran Stott Won't Be The Next Bachelor

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

It’s the time of year when all our favourite Bachie contestants try for love a second time on Bachelor In Paradise, so who can we expect to see? Social Squad podcast host and Big Brother contestant Tully Smyth gives us the lowdown on what to expect.

Caitlyn Jenner has been announced as a contestant on the UK I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, but at what price?

Kaitlynn Carter has written an essay for Elle Magazine about her first same-sex relationship, so what does it tell us about her time with Miley Cyrus?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

